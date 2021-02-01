Victoria Villarroel Showcases Ample Cleavage And Curvy Hips In Scanty Swimsuit

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel sent Instagram users into a frenzy on Sunday, January 31, when she shared some sexy new photos of herself in a tiny ensemble.

The 27-year-old beauty, who is perhaps best known as Kylie Jenner's assistant on Life of Kylie, was photographed outdoors while in a beautiful private residence for the two-slide series. Victoria struck a number of sultry poses that showed her killer curves from different angles.

In the first photo, she stood and faced the camera while she popped one hip out. She tilted her head slightly and parted her lips, as she directed a steamy gaze to the camera. In the second image, she posed in profile and popped her derriere out. She placed one hand on her thigh and turned her head to face the camera, as she sported a sultry gaze once more.

Her long brunette hair appeared to be damp and styled in waves which fell down her shoulders and back. Her short nails appeared to be perfectly manicured and were finished with a vibrant red polish which stood out against her caramel skin tone.

The model rocked a scanty black one-piece from Fashion Nova, a popular online-based clothing label she frequently wears. The suit featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders, crisscrossed straps across her midsection, and tiny cups that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The garment was also designed with high-cut sides which showcased her curvy hips and flat midsection.

She completed the skimpy poolside look with a sheer black coverup tied around her waist. She also accessorized with several gold necklaces.

In the post's caption, she promoted Fashion Nova and tagged their Instagram handle.

The new photo set went live three hours ago and looked to be a big hit with Victoria's following as it amassed more than 103,000 likes. Hundreds of social media users also commented under the post to express to her how much they adored her figure, beauty, and choice of apparel.

"Ok your body is insane bro," one user wrote.

"Awwww how are you are so amazing," a second fan chimed in.

"Love your bikini, so beautiful," a third admirer asserted, following their words with a heart-eyes symbol.

"I'm in love with you Vic," a fourth individual praised, adding a string of crying emoji to their comment.

The beauty shared another attention-grabbing post just a few days ago, one which displayed her in just a scrappy black skirt as she opted to go topless.