February 1, 2021
NBA Rumors: GSW Could Offer James Wiseman And Four First-Rounders To Timberwolves For Karl-Anthony Towns
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the superstars expected to demand a trade before the 2021 deadline. Despite the addition of D'Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves still struggle to win games and as of now, they currently own the worst record in the Western Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season. If Towns grows frustrated with their situation and expresses a desire to leave, the Timberwolves could be left with no choice but to consider offers for him.

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring KAT is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable KAT to join forces with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins in the Bay Area this season. In the proposed scenario, the Warriors would be offering a package that includes James Wiseman, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kevon Looney, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns.

Golden State would certainly need to pay a huge price to convince the Timberwolves to engage in a blockbuster deal, but Patuto believes that it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Towns' caliber.

"Towns is a big man who rebounds well on both ends and can step out and shoot the three. The league is being taken over by stretch four or five type players. Towns is one of those players and leads this movement. He would fit in well because he knows how to play fast and can fill it up from three-point range. With Towns down low, the floor would open up more for the players on the perimeter. Opposing defenses will not be able to throw double or triple teams near half court at Steph Curry."

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in action during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China.
Getty Images | Zhong Zhi

Towns is one of the players who could dramatically change their fate in this season. KAT's arrival in Golden State could take the Warriors from being an average playoff contender in the loaded Western Conference to the same level as powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets. Towns would bring significant improvement to their performance on the offensive end of the floor.

He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and an All-Star-caliber big man who is capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc. This season, the 25-year-old center is averaging 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, the proposed deal would also make a lot of sense for the Timberwolves as it would give them enough assets to jumpstart another rebuild. Aside from reacquiring their own 2021 first-rounder, together with three future first-round selections, they would also be receiving Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell could form the core of the next title-contending team that the Timberwolves would try to build in the post-KAT era.

