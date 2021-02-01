Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Abby Dowse Says 'Good Morning' From Bed In A NSFW Sheer Lace Teddy
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Abby Dowse stunned her 2.8 million Instagram followers with a risqué photo and wished her fans a "good morning" from bed. The NSFW upload can be viewed here.

For the occasion, the Australian model opted for a sheer lace teddy from popular clothing retailer Fashion Nova. The color of the teddy was a pretty coral pink that not only flattered Abby's sun-kissed skin, but also added a sweet touch of femininity to the otherwise sultry photo. The material was a lace fabric with a scalloped edge along the hem. The garment featured a halter-style silhouette with a plunging neckline so low that it reached past her midriff. The daring cut left little of her décolletage and cleavage to the imagination.

A ribbon belt cinched around Abby's waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. At the bottom, high side slits exposed her hips and long legs. The modeled styled her long blond hair in a center part and let her loose waves cascade past her shoulders. She accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a couple of stacked charm necklaces, two dainty chain bracelets, a pair of large hoop earrings, and a statement ring. Last but not least, she sported a chic white manicure.

Abby Dowse wears a crop top.
Getty Images | Mike Flokis
Abby Dowse poses for a previous modeling shot.

The setting for the photo was Abby's bedroom. It was a minimalistic room, with bare white walls and mirrored closet doors in the background. The mirror's reflection offered a small glimpse of the pretty blue sky outside.

Abby sat on a bed that was covered with a crisp white duvet and a number of plush pillows. She posed by leaning to the side and resting her weight on her left arm while bending one leg over the other in a position that emphasized her curves. She tilted her head slightly, sported a smoldering look and extended her right arm toward the camera.

Fans went wild over the shot and awarded the post over 25,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

"Omg I love this color top on you," raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with three pink heart emoji.

"Abby. You simply continue to amaze with your beautiful postings day in and day out. You are truly a BEAUTIFUL WONDER," proclaimed a second admirer.

"Sensational as always," gushed a third person.

"Good morning Abby you look absolutely stunning as always," added a fourth devotee, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a red heart, kissing face, and fire symbol.

Abby had previously wowed followers over the weekend after showing off her figure in a bright neon bikini, per The Inquisitr.

