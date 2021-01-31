Hannah Palmer Shows Off Her Derriere In A See-Through Miniskirt And Thong Bodysuit: 'After Hours'

Hannah Palmer stunned her 1.7 million Instagram followers by going scantily clad for a sexy Sunday share. The model showcased her curves in a set that left little of her bombshell body to the imagination.

Hannah, 22, posted two pics that featured her rocking pieces from the apparel brand PrettyLittleThing. In her caption, she revealed that they were part of the debut collection from the label's new creative director, "Maybe" singer Teyana Taylor.

Hannah's two-piece outfit included a sheer mesh miniskirt. The gauzy garment featured a bold statue print in shades of gray, blue, and orange. The face of an Egyptian sculpture was printed on the back so that it appeared on her peachy derriere. A second image looked like a depiction of Teyana in profile. Large cutouts on the side added to the number's eye-catching appearance. It clung to her body to display her curves, while its high waist accentuated her slim midsection.

Underneath the see-through skirt, Hannah rocked a coordinating bodysuit. It featured similar side cutouts and contrasting black shoulder straps. There were two on the right and one on the left. The piece had a thong back that was visible through the model's miniskirt.

Hannah elevated her ensemble with a pair of black patent leather stilettos. Their red lacquered soles identified them as classic Louis Vuitton heels. She wore her glossy golden hair styled in flowy waves that tumbled down her back. The tips of her tresses had a piecey appearance.

She kept the focus of her pics on her body and her attire by posing in front of a midnight blue backdrop. The first shot saw her exuding confidence and attitude by posing with her hands on her shapely hips. She stood with her back to the camera and was photographed from a low angle, placing the spotlight on her voluptuous booty. She looked back at her photographer over her shoulder with a fierce expression on her face. The red-eye effect had not been removed in either of her pictures.

The second snapshot saw Hannah squatting down low with her hands on her hips. This caused the bottom of her skirt to dig into her skin. She directed her eyes upward.

The model's "after hours" photoshoot was a fan favorite that quickly accumulated more than 22,000 likes over the span of an hour. Her followers also left a torrent of messages in the comments section.

"Simply irresistible! Spectacular beauty," read one comment.

"The best I've seen you," declared another fan.

"Junk in that trunk!" a third admirer wrote.

While Hannah's latest look was sultry and sexy, she recently showed off her sweet and sassy side in a flirty floral mini dress.