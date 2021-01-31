Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

January 31, 2021
Donald Trump Announces New Legal Team
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a new legal defense team for his Senate impeachment trial, according to The Hill.

It was widely reported on Saturday that Trump's lawyers quit after he allegedly tried to force them to base his defense on the claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged for Democrat Joe Biden.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump earlier this month for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government by telling his supporters to storm the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr. will defend Trump against these accusations. Schoen, a federal criminal defense lawyer, said that it will be an "honor" to represent the former commander-in-chief and defend the Constitution.

Castor, the former acting attorney general in Pennsylvania, described the opportunity as a "privilege."

"The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always."
Per CNN, the former president's office also said that "Schoen has already been working with the 45th President and other advisors to prepare for the upcoming trial, and both Schoen and Castor agree that this impeachment is unconstitutional."

The statements seem to suggest that Trump's new legal team will focus on the legality and constitutionality of impeachment.

As Trump's office noted, most Republicans agree that impeaching a former commander-in-chief is unconstitutional. Forty five Republican Party lawmakers in the upper chamber supported a measure that deemed the process unconstitutional, which suggested that Democrats simply do not have the votes to convict Trump.

Assuming that all Democrats vote to convict Trump, at least 17 Republicans will have to buck their party and agree that the former commander-in-chief is guilty of inciting an insurrection.

It was reported on Saturday evening that Trump was considering defending himself. Some of his advisers were reportedly in favor of this idea, but others thought that he would not be able to prove that he is not guilty. The latter group seems to have prevailed.

It remains unclear what Democrats' legal strategy will be. According to former Special Assistant Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman, they should call Trump as their first witness in order to prove that he lied about Biden winning thanks to widespread voter fraud.

"I would question him about all of the lies, put up the videos of his lies, the tweets of his lie," Akerman said in an interview with CNN's Ana Cabrera.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.