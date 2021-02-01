Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Melissa Riso Ignites Her Timeline In Cleavage-Baring Top & Pleated Miniskirt
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Model, actress and social media star Melissa Riso has been on fire on Instagram as of late, posting eye-popping pictures on a regular basis. The 33-year-old ignited her timeline once again on Sunday night with a sexy snap that put her perky bosom and sinuous frame on full display.

Riso rocked a plunging top which struggled to contain her ample assets, as well as a plaid miniskirt that accentuated her midsection. She served up an additional dose of sizzle by shooting a come hither stare to the camera as the picture was snapped.

In the accompanying caption, Riso shared her opinion that it's sexy to be one's own boss, adding the hashtag #womanboss. Clearly, her fans were inclined to agree, as they collectively double-tapped the post to the tune of nearly 10,000 likes in just two hours.

They weren't shy about sharing their thoughts on the provocative pic, either, filling the comments section with virtual catcalls.

"Those irresistible eyes [heart-eye emoji]," wrote one impressed user, who also referred to Riso as an "absolute dreamlady."

"U look amazing no matter what u are wearing," opined a second devotee. "Beautiful."

"Yea...ur DEFINITELY BOSSING IT Melissa!" exclaimed a third commenter.

"You look like Jessica Alba did 15 years ago," appraised a fourth fan.

Riso oozed sheer confidence as she stood center-frame with her left hand resting against her prominent bustline and two of her fingers curling around her shoulder strap. All the while, her dark gaze was firmly affixed to the camera's lens and her full lips curled into an impish grin as she tilted her head to one side.

The one-time host of Playboy TV's Bad A** sported an impressively curled, lush mane which blanketed her shoulders and neck while also tickling her bust. Her neck was adorned with thin, gold chains which held multiple charms.

Riso's black top conformed tightly to her torso, emphasizing the incredibly slender nature of her upper body. However, the garment was less successful in keeping her cleavage covered, as it spilled over the plummeting neckline.

Her plaid skirt, which was black and white, clung tightly to her waist while flaring out below her hips. Just below the hem, her sculpted upper thighs could be seen in the frame as well.

In an earlier photo update, Riso was similarly stunning in a pair of skintight jeans and a bright yellow crop top that made it clear she was braless underneath it.

