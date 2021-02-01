Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 1, 2021
Whitney Johns Parades Her Toned Booty In Blue Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Whitney Johns flaunted her gym-honed physique for her most recent Instagram share on Sunday afternoon. The fitness model posed seductively for the camera as she enjoyed a day outdoors.

In the stunning snap, Whitney looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted to show off her curvy booty in a blue thong bikini. The top tied around her neck and back, and featured thin straps which accentuated her toned biceps and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms rested high over her hips and wrapped tightly around her trim waist. The garment also drew attention to her perfectly round derriere and showcased her killer legs. Her flat tummy and sculpted abs were on display in the pic as well.

Whitney stood on the deck of a pool with her body turned slightly to the side. She arched her back and pushed her pert posterior outward while bending one knee. She placed one hand on a railing next to her, while the other hand touched her hair. She turned her head to look over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, a clear, blue sky could be seen. A stunning ocean scene and a white sand beach were also visible. A large pool and some green foliage were spotted as well. In the caption, Whitney told her fans that she's in the tropical locale inside of her mind. She also geotagged her location as Mexico.

Her long, dark hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that swept over her back and shoulder.

Whitney's 606,000-plus followers didn't hesitate to show their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with nearly 300 messages.

"Suns out buns out," one follower wrote.

"Wow what an amazing view. You are stunning," declared another.

"It looks like a paradisiac place," a third social media user gushed.

"Hottest body in the game," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible assets in her online photographs. She's often seen dressing her flawless figure in skintight workout gear, clingy jeans, racy lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she went topless underneath a black leather jacket, adding only a pair of skimpy panties. That post has raked in more than 21,000 likes and over 600 comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.