Laura Marie Displays Hourglass Figure In An Upside Down Crimson Bikini Top

Laura Marie opted for a unique look in her latest Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. The busty brunette was likely to steal the hearts of her fans as she posed in a scanty ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Laura looked hotter than ever in a crimson bikini. The skimpy top was worn upside down, and she tied it behind her neck and around her back. The scooped neckline exposed her abundant cleavage, while the garment put her toned arms and shoulders on display as well.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted thick straps which tied over her curvy hips as they accentuated her sun-kissed skin. The swimwear clung tightly to her slim waist and emphasized her toned thighs as well. Her taut tummy and rock-hard abs were also in the spotlight for the snap. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Laura stood with one leg crossed over the other. She pushed one of her hips to the side as she arched her back slightly and used both hands to tug at her bottoms. Her shoulders were pulled back as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background of the pic, a beige wall could be seen, along with a tall, green plant. A brown chair was also visible beside her. In the caption, Laura admitted that she flipped her top upside down and that she loved the rust color of the bathing suit.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands which hung down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Laura's over 1.4 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,600 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also left over 100 comments during that time.

"Impossible to see a more beautiful woman than this," one follower declared.

"Absolutely beautiful," remarked another.

"Your body is just perfect," a third comment read.

"I like you so much," a fourth user wrote.

The model's fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy outfits in her online snaps. She's often seen wearing revealing lingerie, scanty bathing suits, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she modeled a peach-colored bikini that could hardly contain her chest. To date, that post has pulled in more than 13,000 likes and over 190 comments.