Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 1, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Insane Curves In Tiny Floral-Print Bikini While Poolside
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko updated her Instagram account on Sunday, January 31 with some smoking-hot new photos of herself in a tiny bikini, sending plenty of pulses racing.

The 23-year-old was captured by what appeared to be an outdoor pool for the three-slide series, as a row of daybeds and a bar were visible in the background. She struck some attention-grabbing poses which easily drew the eye to her enviable form.

In the first image, she sat on the daybed and faced the camera. She rested one hand on her thigh while the other touched her locks. She pushed her chest forward and smiled widely as she looked directly at the lens. Jilissa posed similarly in the second photo, except that time she placed both hands on her legs and looked away from the camera. She wore a sultry expression on her face in the third slide, emitting a seductive energy.

Her long blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in large waves which cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She sported her nails long, with a classic French tip design.

The model showed off her killer curves in a scanty floral-print bikini from White Fox Boutique, a Sydney, Australia-based clothing brand she frequently rocks. Her top featured skinny adjustable straps tied at the top of her shoulders and triangle-shaped cups which gave way to a massive view of cleavage. She also highlighted her curvy hips and slim core in the set's matching, scantily cut thong bottoms, which featured tie-up sides.

She accessorized the poolside attire with two necklaces, one of which was a nameplate, a bracelet and a ring.

In the post's caption, she tagged White Fox Boutique's Instagram handle.

The photo series, which went live less than one hour ago, has already amassed more than 18,000 likes, appearing to be a smash hit with her followers. In the comments section, more than 270 fans conveyed their love for the model, her figure, her beauty, and her choice of swimsuit.

"You are so beautiful," one individual commented, following with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"You are a hot doll," another admirer chimed in.

"You are one stunning lady, love this set," a third fan added.

"Very beautiful princess," a fourth user gushed, adding a red heart and kiss-face symbol.

Jilissa has served plenty of jaw-dropping looks on her Instagram account this week. Just yesterday, she shared some photos that captured her in a very scanty blue-lace lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.