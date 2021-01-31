Kate Upton Does Yoga In Hot Pink Workout Wear And Shares A Peek Down Her Top: 'My Kind Of Sunday Flow'

Kate Upton spent part of her Sunday afternoon getting her stretch on in a bright, skintight ensemble that showed off the results of all her hard work.

Kate, 28, shared a set of two photos that gave her 6.1 million Instagram followers a glimpse at how she stays in such great shape. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon took advantage of a gorgeous sunny day by doing a yoga workout outdoors. She had placed a pink-and-purple workout mat on the stone tiles of her patio. The protective covering featured bold mandala designs.

Kate's athletic wear appeared to be color-coordinated with her mat. She rocked a hot pink set that consisted of a cropped tank top and yoga pants with a flattering high waist. Both pieces were crafted out of ribbed fabric. Her skintight attire showcased her busty chest, flat stomach, pert derriere, and toned legs. The model's blond hair was styled in a practical high bun.

Behind her, flowers that were the same color as her outfit grew underneath the reflective windows of her abode. A large bush covered with fuchsia blossoms and a few green shrubs were also planted in the flower bed.

Kate was photographed from the side as she got into the three-legged downward dog pose. She had both hands planted on the ground, and her arms were straight. Her left leg was lifted up and extended out so that it was aligned with her back. She finished the pose by pointing her toes.

The second photo showed the mother of one from a front angle as she performed the child's pose. She knelt on the mat with her chest pressed up against her knees, providing a peek down her top. She held her phone out in front of her as if she were following along with an online workout. She gazed up at her photographer and flashed her brilliant smile.

Kate's followers seemed to think that she looked pretty perfect in her pink apparel.

"Stating the obvious I know, but she makes me smile because she is so pretty," wrote one fan in the comments section

"You are such a beautiful woman," another admirer added.

"Love the outfit and that color," read a third message.

A few of Kate's fans suggested that the fit model is a great motivator.

"Thank you for lifting women all over the world. You are an encouragement to so many of us!" commented one fan.

In a post that she shared last week, the fitness enthusiast revealed that boxing is another form of exercise that she enjoys. However, Kate expressed frustration at how difficult it can be to put on her second boxing glove without help.