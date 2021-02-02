Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
WWE Rumors: Reported Reason Why Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Won't Compete At 'WrestleMania 37'
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

Citing an update from the Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Metlzer, Ringside News has reported that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won't appear at WWE's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view on April 10, 2021.

The Hollywood star recently expressed his interest in facing his cousin -- and Universal Champion -- Roman Reigns at the event. However, fans might need to wait another year, or longer, for the dream match to happen.

According to the journalist, the restrictions imposed on the event by the pandemic means that the proposed showdown between the family members can no longer have the box office appeal that would tempt Johnson to lace up his boots again. Meltzer stated that the legendary superstar has a "mentality" that makes him want to perform for the largest audience possible.

"I guess because of how he grew up and everything like that, the idea of doing the match in front of 100,000 people means a lot to him. Obviously, this year whatever the number is going to be he's not going to be close to that so he would — if he's going to do something, and I don't know if he will, and there are other things that are more important than WrestleMania that could get in the way at any time."

Roman Reigns and The Rock have a stare down
WWE

As Meltzer noted, there are other factors that could prevent Johnson from returning to action. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he has tried to return for showdowns with superstars in the past. Unfortunately, the actor's Hollywood commitments and agreements with insurance agencies have stood in the way. While Johnson wants to compete again, his studio bosses don't want to risk him getting injured and affecting movie productions.

Ringside News pointed out that Hollywood will host WrestleMania in 2023, which would be an ideal location for Johnson's long-awaited return to in-ring competition. However, it remains to be seen if he'll still be interested in competing then, and if the factors beyond his control will stand in his way.

With Johnson seemingly out of the equation, fans and pundits are keen to learn who Reigns will go up against at the pay-per-view. As The Inquisitr report highlighted, Big E and Daniel Bryan are reportedly being considered as possible opponents for the champ at the event.

Drew McIntyre, who competes on a different brand, is reportedly being discussed as well. Officials were supposedly so impressed with their match at Survivor Series that they're keen to book another one.

Bill Goldberg's name has also been discussed. The Hall of Famer was set to face Reigns at this year's pay-per-view, but those plans changed after "The Big Dog" went home due to the pandemic.

