Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

January 31, 2021
WWE News: CM Punk's In-Ring Future Revealed; Former UFC Star Reportedly Won't Appear At 'Royal Rumble'
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

CM Punk has recently been linked with a return to WWE for the first time in seven years at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but there reportedly isn't any truth to those rumors. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, he is scheduled to start filming the Starz series Heels in the coming weeks, which means he couldn't return to the company even if he wanted to.

The report stated that Punk has been quarantining in Atlanta -- where the show will be filmed -- for the past several weeks. The former World Champion is expected to be a recurring character in the wrestling-themed series, and the only competing he'll be doing, for the time being, will be against star Stephen Amell and other cast members.

The upcoming drama will tell the story of two brothers, one a babyface and the other a heel character. The pair have friction on the screen and behind the scenes after the death of their father, who was the promoter of the Georgia-based wrestling promotion they both worked for. Punk will play a rival to one of the wrestlers.

Punk originally auditioned for a role in the show back in 2017. While he didn't land the part he was chasing, he impressed the casting directors so much that they offered him another role when the series was revived after production halted due to the coronavirus. PWInsider.com also revealed that wrestlers including Doc Gallows, Steve Richards, Perry Hawx and J Spade will also appear in the show.

CM Punk smiles on WWE television
WWE

As Sportskeeda pointed out, rumors of Punk returning to WWE for this weekend's Royal Rumble pay-per-view began swirling after Booker T revealed that he'd heard "rumblings." The Hall of Famer was confident that the "Straight Edge Superstar" would make an unexpected appearance.

"CM Punk's name is in the news. CM Punk right now he's still a hot commodity. CM Punk fans want to see Punk drop that elbow just one more time. Hopefully, he can straighten it out a little bit but definitely if fans had a choice to see one guy back, just one guy, I think CM Punk's name would be very high up on that list, very very high. That's just my opinion."
The former UFC star left WWE in 2014 after being fired by the company following a fall-out with management. He subsequently got involved in a legal battle with the promotion that led to more bad blood, and he hasn't competed in a wrestling match ever since.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.