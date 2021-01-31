Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Guess Jeans Girl Bri Teresi Flaunts Peachy Posterior During Sizzling Golfing Update
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Bri Teresi delighted her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday with a jaw-dropping update showing her performing what seems to be one of her favorite leisure activities. She rocked an extremely revealing ensemble while showing off her skills on the golf course, leaving fans wanting more of both her amazing physique as well as her killer form. Upwards of 10,500 fans hit the like button in the first few hours after the post was uploaded.

Bri wore a seductive two-piece outfit featuring flirty pink-and-white plaid. A black crop top with a plunging neckline tied in a bow below her bust and showcased her cleavage. When she leaned over to place her ball on the tee, her voluptuous breasts nearly spilled out of the tiny shirt. The open collar and the bottoms of the cap sleeves were accented with the bright patterned fabric, which also comprised her pleated miniskirt.

The skirt sat low around her hips, giving an ample view of her toned abdominal region and hourglass shape. The remarkably short hem was edged in black lace to match her shirt and didn't quite cover all of her bare booty.

Bri finished off the look with the appropriate accessories -- white golf shoes with ankle socks and a crisp white leather glove on her left hand. She used a long series of hashtags in the caption that pertained primarily to female athletes who enjoy the sport and one seemingly defined the type of club she used.

The beginning of the video showed Bri from behind, walking down the expanse of uninterrupted green grass stretching out before her. She carried a club in her gloved hand and grasped a white golf tee with her right. Her platinum tresses spilled between her shoulder blades.

The camera followed behind her, focusing on her thighs and the sway of her hips as she moved. After a moment, Bri stopped and stood with her feet and knees together, then slowly bent forward to stick the wooden tee into the ground and balance the ball on top. The videographer panned around her body as she did so, but not before nearly all of her enticingly tanned backside was revealed.

She stepped to one side, tossed her hair back with one hand, then got into position and lined up her shot. With a look of concentration, she swung the club behind her body, then back around in one smooth motion before coming in perfect contact with the ball and sending it flying into the air.

Many of her admirers praised her form in the comments section.

