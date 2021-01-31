Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Shows Off Her Derriere In A Cheetah-Print Bikini
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Elizabeth Hurley has been using some of her throwback bikini pics to pretend that she isn't stuck at home during another lockdown, and her Instagram followers have been loving every minute of her "pretend vacation."

For day four of her make-believe getaway, the 55-year-old British actress shared a photo that was taken during a trip to Ananda in the Himalayas, a luxury spa and resort located in Northern India's Himalayan foothills. She explained her choice of picture in her caption, writing that she was imagining being "pampered into oblivion" at the wellness destination.

The Austin Powers star was pictured sitting on the edge of the slatted wooden deck located of an infinity pool. Her legs were partially submerged in dark water that almost reached her knees. She was photographed from an angle that provided a view of her peachy posterior.

She had on a cheetah-print bikini from her own line of swimwear, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Her bottoms featured a classic design with moderate coverage in the back and side ties for an adjustable fit. Her top's back strings were secured in a bow with long ends. Her halter ties were hidden underneath a cascade of bouncy curls. Her brunette hair was full and glossy, and the natural light made her golden highlights glisten.

The Bedazzled star arched her back as she turned to look at the camera over her right shoulder. She flashed a dazzling smile at her photographer.

The stunning picture was seemingly taken during the golden hour. Orange sunlight cast a golden glow over Elizabeth's tan skin, bringing out its warm tones. The background of the shot was much darker, due to the dense trees and other foliage that grew beside the pool. Some of the taller plants cast shadows over the water.

During the first hour Elizabeth's divine image was live on her account, it received more than 58,000 likes. Her imaginary escape from England's latest lockdown also earned a profusion of heart-eye and flame emoji from her faithful followers.

"Liz, you make this world quite more beautiful and my day nicer with these pics...thanks so much," read one response in the comments section.

"You can't get any more beautiful than this! You are totally a role model to me. Your confidence and your beauty exceeds!" wrote another fan.

"Put this woman in a Bond Film already," suggested a third admirer.

"Holy hell!!! How on earth do you top every pic you're in! HOT AF!!!!" gushed yet another devotee.

In another of the many sexy snaps that she has shared on Instagram in recent days, Elizabeth was pictured modeling a crystal-embellished bikini top. She revealed that it is her favorite piece from her beachwear label.

