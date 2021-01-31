Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Weekly Preview Video: Elena Makes A Shocking Choice
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for February 1 through 5 teases that Elena makes a shocking choice after her night of passion with Devon and Nate senses that something is going on.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) got stuck at Devon's (Bryton James) due to bad weather. They had a serious discussion about what happened that led to her sleeping with Nate (Sean Dominic) and things got passionate between them. Elena and Devon ended up spending the night together, and for a minute, it seemed like perhaps they'd found their way back together.

However, the morning after, Elena was horrified by what she did. She and Devon talked about the situation and instead of reuniting, Elena wanted to keep the whole thing a secret. Although he seemed somewhat tortured by it, Devon agreed to keep the secret, and Elena felt she was doing what was best for everyone involved. After all, she was seeing Nate and Devon seemed to be growing closer to Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Although the truth is clear to nearly everyone but her, Elena believes she's making the right choice to move forward with Nate, even though her heart doesn't truly seem to be in it. She admitted to Devon she didn't have feelings for his cousin before they broke up and Devon accepted the blame for continuing his friendship with his late wife's twin.

Now, Nate can tell something isn't right with his girlfriend. He begs her to be straight with him and let him know what's wrong. However, Elena keeps up the lie, which she thinks she can tell forever. Even with tears in her eyes, she insists that she's fine. She tells Nate nothing is wrong and she even attempts to throw him off by trying to get him interested in going away for a romantic weekend together.

Her lies may work in the short-term, but secrets like this tend to have a way of getting out in Genoa City. Elena already admitted the whole thing to her roommate, Lola (Sasha Calle), and who knows who Devon will tell?

Devon and Nate end up talking and it seems like perhaps that will be the end of the secret. However, Nate really just wants to smooth things over so that when Moses gets to town, it's less awkward. Too bad Nate doesn't even know the half of it. When the teen shows up, there is bound to be a lot of tension in the air, given what's left unsaid.

