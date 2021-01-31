Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Camila Bernal Showcases Her Epic Booty In Miniscule Black Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Camila Bernal sported a very skimpy ensemble in her latest Instagram snap. The racy pic was sure to have tongues wagging as the voluptuous model let it all hang out.

In the steamy shot, Camila opted to showcase her epic booty in nothing but a miniscule black thong bikini. The top included thin spaghetti straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders. It also exposed her muscular back.

She wore a pair of impossibly tiny bottoms as well. She pulled the thong up high over her curvaceous hips and it fit snugly against her slim midsection as it exposed her long, lean legs and killer thighs. However, it was her pert posterior that stole the show.

She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses and a red and black boating hat, which covered her long dark hair. However, the loose strands spilled out to cascade down her back and lightly brush over her shoulder.

Camila posed on a boat for the shot. She had one knee bent as she rested her foot on the side of the vehicle. She pushed her hip to the side and arched her back. She rested both hands at her sides and looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression.

In the background, a stunning cityscape could be seen as the sun had nearly set. The lights from the buildings reflected off the water. Camila told her fans in the caption that it's always better to be late than never.

Camila's over 1.5 million followers made short work of showing some love for the sexy post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times in just one hour. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 200 messages for her during that time.

"You so beautiful," one follower wrote.

"Wow! So Amazing!" gushed a second fan.

"Now that's a captain of the ship," declared a third user.

"My next wallpaper," a fourth person informed her.

Camila doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her insane body while wearing some steamy ensembles. She's often seen sporting tight dresses, tiny tops, scanty bathing suits, and more in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she uploaded a pic of herself in a black dress with daring slits that exposed her booty and legs. That post was also a hit. To date, it's racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 500 comments.

