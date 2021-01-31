Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Jessica Killings Loses Her Athletic Wear & Rocks A Revealing Ensemble With Racy High Heels
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Fitness model Jessica Killings traded in her skintight leggings and sports bra for a glamorous look in her most recent Instagram share on Sunday, delighting her 1.9 million followers. She was dressed to impress in the two snaps and appeared to be enjoying an afternoon stroll while flaunting her incredible physique for passers-by. Over 2,600 fans double-tapped their screens to convey their approval in the first 15 minutes after the post went live.

Jessica's skimpy outfit featured an array of earthy tones that looked stunning against her sun-kissed complexion. An olive green crop top with structured cups was fastened up the center with a row of four buttons. The depth of her cleavage was quite visible above the low, straight neckline, and she did not appear to be wearing a bra.

She also wore a pair of copper-colored shorts with a buttoned fly and a pleated, paper-bag waistline that encircled the most slender portion of her taut abdominal area. The deep creases created by the pleats indicated that the garment was made from a thick material, which was seemingly a soft, supple leather or suede.

Jessica paired the summery ensemble with a faux leather cropped jacket, for which she credited the clothing brand Revolve. It had long sleeves that covered the tops of her hands and a fringe trim that fell from the shoulder seams and swished against her upper body. The creamy shade complemented the tan Christian Dior handbag she clutched in her left hand.

In addition to her stylish purse, she accessorized with thick silver hoops and finished off the look with a pair of shiny silver platform high heels. The seductive footwear featured open toes and slender ankle straps, which gave a nearly uninterrupted view of her long legs from her painted toes to the revealing hem of her shorts.

Jessica parted her dark hair in the center and neatly gathered her tresses at the nape of her neck, plaiting them into a long braid that she pulled over one shoulder. The thick tail fell several inches past her waist.

She posed standing on a sidewalk in front of a white-stuccoed building with bright coral planters filled with lush aloe plants. Sunshine streamed across her body.

Jessica geotagged her location in Sherman Oaks, California and mentioned the upcoming second opening of a restaurant called Sugar Taco in the caption. Jessica is a co-founder of the women-owned, vegetarian Mexican eatery. She also expressed gratitude for the group of entrepreneurial female friends with whom she has been working.

