January 31, 2021
Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In Sexy 'Silhouette Challenge' Video
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Bruna Rangel Lima took on a popular social media trend on Sunday for her latest Instagram post and she knocked it out of the park. The Brazilian beauty did her take on the "Silhouette Challenge" trend and her 4.3 million followers were thrilled with the results.

The Silhouette Challenge utilizes a remix of Paul Anka's "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" with a bit of "Streets" from Doja Cat. The trend gives hotties like Bruna a chance to start with something sweet and shift into something incredibly sexy. Naturally, this was not terribly challenging for Bruna to accomplish.

During the initial seconds of the video, Bruna wore baggy pink-and-white striped pajamas. She toyed with her long, blond tresses as she smiled slightly and looked directly at the camera.

A second later, her girl-next-door vibe transitioned into a red-hot display of sexiness. Bruna used a red hue for the lighting in the background and wore a teeny bikini as she writhed in the doorway.

She pressed her perky booty against the doorframe as she leaned one hand on the opposite side. Bruna then turned to show off her curvy backside as she flaunted her derriere in thong bikini bottoms.

After raising heart rates with that view, she turned back to the side and then the front again. Bruna finished off the titillating clip by leaning against the doorframe once more. She bent one knee and raised her foot up to rest against the frame as she leaned her head back and ended the tantalizing dance.

In just an hour, the red-hot video pulled in about 35,000 likes and 350 comments.

"My goodness...sexy to a new level," one fan praised.

"Flex on them then mama," a second encouraged.

"So hot and on fire like always," another supporter raved.

"Omg I love you inspiration for sure!!!!" someone else detailed.

Quite a few of the notes were written in Portuguese or Spanish, and many of Bruna's fans relied on emoji to signal their love for how she did the challenge. The overall consensus was that her version generated a thoroughly sexy result.

On Saturday, Bruna uploaded a pair of photos showing her on a boat while wearing a sultry one-piece bathing suit. She showed off plenty of deep cleavage in this case, and her pose gave everybody a tease of her curvy hips and pert booty as well.

Bruna arched her back to emphasize her phenomenal physique and teased that it was a situation. That set of photos received more than 87,000 likes and 570 comments in less than 22 hours.

