Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 1, 2021
Lincoln Project Is Lying About Ignorance Of John Weaver Sexual Harassment Accusations, Author Says
nsfw
Tyler MacDonald

The anti-Donald Trump Lincoln Project released a statement on Sunday addressing the reports of co-founder John Weaver's alleged sexual harassment of young males. According to the statement, the political action committee was unaware of the political consultant's "secret life." The group called Weaver — who is no longer with the group — a "predator, liar, and an abuser."

Author Ryan Girdusky, who broke the story earlier this month, claimed the Lincoln Project is lying about their ignorance of Weaver's purported sexual harassment.

"This statement by the @ProjectLincoln is an absolute lie," he tweeted. "Members did know. Young men approached them about the accusations. Members knew I was writing the story and warned John Weaver."

Girdusky noted the Lincoln Project ignored the accusations until they were covered in The New York Times report published on Sunday.

"When young men approached them they ignored it. When they heard I was working on the story they warned Weaver. When I wrote a story they said nothing. When Axios published a story they said he's just gay. Now he's a predator. @ProjectLincoln lied. They knew. They're complicit."
According to the report, 21 men have come forward and accused Weaver of online harassment. In multiple instances, he allegedly tried to use his influence within the political world to receive sexual favors. One of the alleged victims who spoke to the outlet — Cole Trickle Miele — said he began receiving messages from the consultant when he was 14. When the alleged victim turned 18, the messages reportedly became more direct.

The communication with the previously mentioned victim reportedly took place when Weaver worked for ex-Ohio Gov. John Kasich's presidential bid. Per The Cincinnati Enquirer, Kasich spokesman Jim Lynch said the accusations caught the team by "complete surprise" and claimed they did not see evidence of such behavior from Weaver while he was working with them.

As noted by The Cincinnati Enquirer, none of the accusers covered in The New York Times report said Weaver engaged in unlawful conduct. In addition, one of the messages led to a consensual physical encounter.

Steve Schmidt attends the 92nd Street Y presents
Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

The accusations against Weaver are one of many scandals to hit him and The Lincoln Project. Notably, documents suggested the consultant was previously a registered Russian foreign agent for the uranium conglomerate TENEX. Elsewhere, financial documents suggested the strategist has tax problems — an outstanding $389,420 federal tax lien against his Florida home.

The group has also received scrutiny for its finances and has been accused of profiteering from American opposition to Trump.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.