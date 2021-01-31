Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Devin Brugman Flaunts Cleavage & Booty In Strapless Cheeky Bikini: 'Taking Over'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Devin Brugman showed off her sexy curves in a tiny bikini, delighting her 1.3 million Instagram followers. She shared a video of herself modeling the two-piece set to the song "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes.

In the short clip, Devin stood in a room with white walls and an open window that had a long seat in front of it. The ceiling featured dark wooden beams and lighter natural wood in between. A large earthen pot with a green plant also sat on the ledge behind her.

Devin wore a crimson bikini. The strapless top had two cups that connected in the center with a gold hoop, which showcased her ample cleavage. It tied in a bow across her middle back. The cheeky bottoms tied over both hips and dipped low in the front, emphasizing her toned tummy and slender waist. They also showed off her pert derrière.

The model's long brunette hair hung in waves over one shoulder and down her back from a messy side part. She accessorized with brown sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and bracelets. As the music played, Devin shimmied her hips several times and turned around, revealing her bare buns. She shook them while bending her knees and smiling back at the camera over one shoulder.

Instagram users showed their appreciation for the post. Nearly 15,000 of them hit the like button and more than 150 of her followers also composed an uplifting comment, with several including the flame emoji to complete their thoughts.

"You are such a babe! Your body is perfection. Absolute goals," enthused one fan, who added hearts and roses to their message.

"Wow! Good morning to us. Perfection exists in you. Keep it up. I hope I look like this later this year," a second devotee wrote, including red heart-eye smilies with their words.

"I love the color red on you, woman. This is too much. You are absolutely flawless, Devin. This suit is amazing," declared a third user, who used hearts and lips for emphasis.

"You are a masterpiece! Such a queen, and rightfully so. Those bottoms absolutely do not look like that on me. You rock them, Devin," a fourth follower gushed, along with crowns and roses.

Devin often shows off her physique while enjoying time outside in exotic locations, which keeps her followers engaged with her posts. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her curves in a black skirt with a high slit and a matching cropped top.

