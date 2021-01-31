Yanita Yancheva Goes Braless Underneath Unbuttoned Shirt

On Sunday, January 31, Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva uploaded a suggestive snap for her 1.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 33-year-old posing outside on a sandy pathway surrounded by gorgeous green foliage. She stood with her shoulders back and bent one of her knees. Yanita held onto a container of supplement powder from the company Rule One Proteins and placed her unoccupied hand on the back of her neck. She focused her gaze on the camera lens while flashing her beautiful smile.

The mother-of-one opted to go braless while wearing an unbuttoned green shirt, leaving little to the imagination. She paired the top with mint green bikini bottoms. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. The color of the garments also looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in tousled curls. In addition, she sported a chic white-tipped French manicure, which gave her otherwise casual look some glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Rule One Proteins. She also gave her fans well wishes for the "weekend."

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of Yanita's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"Most sexy [woman] on the earth love you," wrote one fan, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Amazing your number one fan the best picture beautiful very beautiful," added a different devotee.

"You are an incredible woman @yanitayancheva," remarked another admirer.

"You are such a beauty," chimed in a fourth social media user, followed by two pink heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless over the photo. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Yanita engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded multiple pictures, in which she wore two different skimpy bikinis from the clothing company Body Engineers. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.