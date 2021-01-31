Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

January 31, 2021
Carrington Durham Flaunts Killer Body In Sexy Lingerie
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Carrington Durham gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Sunday, January 31, when she shared a smoking-hot update. In the new post, the American model flaunted her killer assets and her insanely toned physique in a scanty lingerie set from Fashion Nova.

Carrington was snapped in a sexy light mauve bra-and-panties combo, which clung to her curves. The bra featured cups made of satin fabric lined with intricate white lace panels. The satin part of the cups was fully lined and it obscured the necessary bits. The classic brassiere boasted an underwire structure that supported her bust and thin straps that went over her shoulders for support. Its deep neckline also displayed a nice look at her cleavage.

She wore matching panties that were even more revealing. From what was visible, the bottoms were made of the same materials as the top. The waistband featured thin straps that clung to her slender waist, accentuating her hips. The low-cut design emphasized her flat tummy and abs. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin, but the hottie didn't seem bothered by that fact as she proudly modeled the piece.

In the racy snapshot, Carrington could be seen posing inside a bathroom in nothing but her skimpy intimates. She opened the glass door of the walk-in shower and posed by standing sideways with one knee bent. The babe leaned on the glass by using her arm as support and touched her head with her right hand. She looked straight into the lens with a sultry gaze and parted lips. Her flawless skin was perfectly illuminated by the lights and appeared radiant in the shot.

For the occasion, Carrington styled her highlighted blond hair in wavy curls. Long strands hung down her shoulders and back. She kept her jewelry minimal so as not to distract her viewers from her new underwear, sporting only a pair of dainty stud earrings.

The influencer gave credit to Fashion Nova by tagging the online retail giant.

Her latest share gained more than 75,300 likes and over 240 comments in less than a day. Carrington's fans seemingly couldn't get enough of the snap and many of them flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"I LOVE YOUR HAIR," one of her fans wrote, adding a mix of emoji to the end of their comment.

"Nice photo! You look really stunning in this color. You are on fire," praised another follower.

"Sexy as f*ck! You are perfection," a third user declared.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.