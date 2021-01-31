Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Sofia Bevarly Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Red Bikini While Teasing Super Bowl Mega Yacht Parties
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Sofia Bevarly took to Instagram to promote one of her upcoming events in the hottest way possible. She brought the heat to her page on January 31 with a tantalizing bikini picture that has earned a ton of attention from her audience.

The Florida-born beauty was pictured standing on a swim ladder on the side of a boat. The setting featured a stretch of bright blue ocean water with a few yachts anchored in a row. She grabbed a rope in one hand and her other one extended outside the frame. Sofia appeared to be taking a step up, as one of her feet was higher than the other. She met the lens with a grin. Her bombshell body was on full display in a skimpy suit that did her nothing but favors.

Sofia rocked a red bikini that popped against her bronzed skin. The swimwear featured a textured pattern on its cups, which helped draw attention to her bust. The piece had a pair of impossibly small triangular cups that were pulled apart to showcase her ample cleavage. Its thin straps were tight on her toned shoulder, snd her muscular arms reflected the ample sunlight.

The model showcased her fit lower half while rocking a pair of impossibly small bottoms. The swimwear featured strappy strings that formed the waist and sides. She wore them pulled high on her hips, leaving her sculpted thighs entirely on display. The front of the suit was worn a few inches below her navel, allowing her flat tummy to be seen. She styled her long brunette locks over either side of her shoulder, shielding her eyes from the sun with a khaki baseball cap.

The model revealed that she would be teaming up with Yacht Charters in Tampa to host four megayacht parties with celebrities and athletes. She also tagged Josh Roepke, telling fans to message him if they wanted to obtain tickets.

Sofia's fans have not been shy about showering the sizzling update with lots of love. More than 19,000 users double-tapped the upload while an additional 160-plus left comments. Most applauded her fit figure and several others used emoji to express their feelings.

"You are gorgeous and you have a cute smile and I want to be your man," one fan complimented.

"That is one gorgeous creature," raved another person, adding a series of red hearts and flames to their message.

"Wow i love your smile u are absolutely stunning," a third admirer praised.

"You are very beautiful. Your smile is immaculate. Have a great time at the Super Bowl. I may have to work. Have a great day!!" added a fourth follower.

