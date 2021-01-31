NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Could Take Advantage Of Texans Turmoil To Bring J.J. Watt To The Patriots

The turmoil within the Houston Texans organization could play to Bill Belichick's advantage, with a report suggesting that he could swing a trade to bring the unhappy J.J. Watt to the New England Patriots.

As the Fansided blog Musket Fire reported, the Texans have been in disarray after a series of decisions and front-office hires left players unhappy, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has reportedly asked for a trade. New reports this weekend indicated that Watt is done with the franchise as well, ready to move on and start over in a new setting.

The outlet noted that the asking price for Watt is expected to be relatively small compared to what teammate Watson would likely fetch, citing one hypothetical where he would be traded in exchange for a second-round draft pick and a conditional sixth-rounder. Watt has one year remaining on his six-year, $100 million deal, which would bring down his value even more and make him one of the more affordable star players potentially on the trade block this offseason.

Musket Fire speculated that the Patriots would likely need to offer a second and fourth-round pick for Watt but noted that Belichick would be ready to pounce if the deal is available.

"As we've seen with Watson, the Texans have zero leverage when it comes to retaining the faces of their franchise, and Bill Belichick should look to take full advantage of the situation," the outlet noted.

"The Patriots were likely planning to sign a defensive end in free agency anyway. Trading for somebody of Watt's caliber would not only fill a positional need, but he'd fit right into their culture in terms of players being held accountable and expected to perform at the highest level."