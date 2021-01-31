Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Figure In Three Steamy Snaps: 'Fit And Thick Is The Goal!'
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Fitness model Yaslen Clemente stunned her 2.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of snaps showing off her flawless physique at different stages in her fitness journey. In the caption, she tagged her company, Body by Yas Fitness, asking if any of her audience was interested in working with her to achieve their physique goals.

In the snap furthest to the left, Yaslen rocked an impossibly tiny printed bikini that showcased nearly every inch of her figure. She was in a cutting stage at that point, as she mentioned in the caption, and had an incredibly lean physique. Her sculpted shoulders and abs were on full display as she stood outside on an expanse of lush green grass, a large skyscraper with glass-sided balconies visible in the background. Her blond locks were damp and slicked back away from her face, and someone else appeared to have captured the shot as she posed.

In the middle, she looked voluptuous as she rocked a cropped white cardigan and gray underwear. Her hourglass curves were on full display, and she captured a selfie as she flashed a peace sign with one hand, sticking her tongue out.

The cardigan she wore featured a tie detail just over her cleavage, and left a tantalizing amount of underboob on display. The ensemble showcased her slim waist and shapely hips and thighs to perfection.

In the final shot, to the right, Yaslen took another selfie, this time in what appeared to be a closet. She wore a gray bralette that flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and paired it with some sexy underwear that dipped scandalously low in the front. The bottoms featured strappy embellishments that drew the eye to her shapely hips and stunning figure, and her blond locks cascaded down her chest in an effortless style.

She explained a bit more about her changing figure in the caption, and her followers absolutely loved the glimpse into her journey. The post racked up over 46,200 likes within 20 hours of going live, as well as 409 comments from her audience.

"It's the bulk for me," one fan wrote, loving Yaslen's more curvaceous body.

"Your body is incredible," another chimed in.

"I've enjoyed not just your pictures (which are great btw) but watching your confidence grow over time as well! Keep it up!!" a third fan remarked.

"Yaaaaasss lady this is major motivation," yet another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen shared a smoking-hot image in which she posed in front of a printed gray wall while wearing a semi-sheer black mesh lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.