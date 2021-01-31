Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Underboob In Teeny Top & Cheeky Black Panties While Modeling New Boots

Niece Waidhofer left very little to the imagination her most recent Instagram snap uploaded on Sunday. The buxom brunette was likely to get pulses racing as she showed off plenty of skin.

In the sultry shot, Niece looked smoking hot as she opted to wear a teeny top. The tan shirt was cropped very short and could hardly contain her busty chest. The garment boasted long sleeves that clung to her arms as it flaunted her ample underboob.

She added a pair of cheeky black panties that snugly wrapped around her curvaceous hips. The lingerie included a daring cut that put her voluptuous booty on full display, as well as her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also spotted in the pic. She accessorized the spicy look with a pair of dark boots with fur lining.

Niece stood in front of a mirror for the shot. She had her back arched and her pert posterior pushed outward. She bent one knee and pushed her chest forward as she placed both of her hands near her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, some white walls could be seen. A bed made up with white blankets was also visible. Niece revealed in the caption that she was just goofing around. She also geotagged her location as Reno, Nevada.

She wore her long dark hair in a deep side part and styled her locks in voluminous strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Niece's over 3 million followers made short work of showing their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 40,000 times in just 35 minutes. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave her over 770 messages.

"Wow fantastic and sexy," one follower wrote.

"You're super fantastic," chimed in another.

"So freaking cute," a third comment read.

"You have the perfect body and beautiful face," gushed a fourth user.

Niece doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in front of the camera. She's become known for rocking racy looks that cling to her hourglass curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently seemed to impress her followers when she posed in a silver glitter bikini while soaking up some sunshine. That post was also a hit among her fans. It's racked up more than 133,000 likes and over 1,100 comments thus far.