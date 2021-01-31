Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Holly Sonders Spotlights Her Scorching Assets In Cheeky, Throwback Share
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

The new year may have just begun, but model and host Holly Sonders is clearly ready for the summer season. The 33-year-old golf standout-turned-television personality and social media siren updated her Instagram profile on Sunday morning with a sultry snap and accompanying caption that left little mystery about her feelings on the subject.

"Summer's almost here," she wrote, before confessing that the heat wave's impending arrival was likely just in her head.

Nevertheless, Sonders showed she was primed for some fun in the sun by igniting her timeline with a cheeky, throwback photo share in which she took to the beach in a stunning, curve-enhancing swim ensemble. The wondrous one-piece suit struggled to contain her perky bust while leaving her peachy derrière practically bare at the lower edge of the frame.

It was a sight that sent her fans' hormones into overdrive as they descended upon the post's comments section with a litany of love declarations, shoutouts and virtual catcalls.

"Holy hot," raved one devotee, who added to the sentiment with a slew of fire emoji.

"I do believe in Angels. I Do, I DO!" declared a second smitten commenter.

"Just looking at you in that picture warms my heart," wrote a third admirer.

"Stunning but can I see your luscious legs also?" pleaded a fourth person.

"Please."
In addition to lamenting the long wait for summer in the caption, Sonders also credited photographer Collin Stark for capturing the shared image. His keen eye combined with his subject's dangerous curves and seductive expression made for a sweet serving of eye candy for the Fox Sports alum's more than half-million followers.

Sonders was snapped from a side-to-back view in the medium shot, which was uploaded with a Manhattan Beach, California, geotag. Wherever she was, though, her beach body was sure to make the seaside sizzle.

The Marysville, Ohio, native was sporting a pink bodysuit with incredibly low-cut sides and a contrastingly high hemline. Consequently, her ample bosom and taut midsection were shown with a high level of detail. So, too, were her pert booty cheeks, which were parted by a particularly narrow swath of fabric.

To complete the steamy presentation, Sonders gazed over her left shoulder and into the camera's lens with her plump, mauve-colored lips parted and her dark eyes projecting sheer sex appeal while she clutched a handful of her voluminous, brunette hair.

Sonders has been incredibly active on Instagram as of late. Less than 24 hours earlier, she was similarly seductive in a snap that showed her rocking skintight pants, snakeskin boots and an unbuttoned top.

