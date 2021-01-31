Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 31, 2021
NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors Could Be Among Lonzo Ball's Top Trade Destinations, Per 'CBS Sports'
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

With rumors suggesting that the New Orleans Pelicans are open to trading Lonzo Ball ahead of the March 25 deadline, a recent report listed five potential destinations for the fourth-year point guard, including the Toronto Raptors.

On Saturday, CBS Sports' Sam Quinn explained that Ball is the NBA's "preeminent distressed asset," a top collegiate prospect whose career has lacked stability thus far, considering how he's played for three different coaches and five different lineups across two teams. He suggested that the 23-year-old may need to be traded to a team that could provide him with the stability he desires, one that could allow him to properly leverage his high basketball IQ, versatile skill set, and above-average size for his position.

In his entry for the Raptors, Quinn wrote that Ball could be the ideal replacement for the aging Kyle Lowry as Fred VanVleet's backcourt partner. While the former UCLA star is not a good a shooter as Lowry and does not draw charges as well, he could potentially thrive through the guidance of the Raptors' "revered" coaching staff, which has been known for helping players improve their shooting skills.

"OG Anunoby made 31.1 percent of his 3-pointers in his final collegiate season. He's up to 43.3 percent this season. Pascal Siakam's improvement was even more impressive prior to his collapse this season. The Raptors can teach shooting. They can teach all-around scoring."

Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans is defended by Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.
Getty Images | Vaughn Ridley

Citing further examples, Quinn noted that Lowry was also able to make substantial improvements on offense since joining the Raptors. And now that he's a few months shy of his 35th birthday, he could also serve as a mentor to Ball and help him develop into a capable scorer, the CBS Sports reporter added.

In addition, it was suggested that Ball fits Toronto's "type," as he is a smart player who can contribute on both ends of the floor, much like Marc Gasol and Danny Green did during their time up north.

"That is what Ball could be on the right team, and with Lowry's career drawing to a close, his upside would appeal to a Toronto team due for some amount of retooling," Quinn concluded.

In addition to the Raptors, the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, and Chicago Bulls were also mentioned as possible landing spots for Ball in the event the Pelicans move him prior to the deadline. Earlier in the week, Bleacher Report also recommended the Portland Trail Blazers -- whose starting shooting guard, C.J. McCollum, is sidelined indefinitely due to a foot injury -- as a theoretical destination for the former No. 2 overall draft pick.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.