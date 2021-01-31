Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Katelyn Runck's Cleavage Busts Through Skintight Peek-A-Boo Dress
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Instagram sensation Katelyn Runck is flaunting her killer figure in another sexy snap. The 29-year-old wowed her 2.4 million followers with the new post, which she shared to her feed on January 31.

The fitness guru sported a skintight yellow mini dress with black stitching. The dress accentuated Katelyn's curves and was further highlighted by the unique stitching. The long-sleeved garb was hemmed just below her rump, landing at her upper thigh.

It wasn't the short length that was shocking, but rather the peek-a-boo cutout just at the center of Katelyn's chest. The fabric was split, revealing an ample amount of the influencer's cleavage. One large string was used to pull the pieces together and was tied up together resembling a corset. The opening was left wider at the model's bust to show off her assets and was cinched tighter at the top where it was tied off.

Katelyn uploaded three separate photos within the post, which all saw her walking down the street. She changed her pose just slightly for each of them, as she stared into the camera with a deep gaze. The social media star also flashed a smile in her last pic, something she normally doesn't treat her millions of followers to.

In the caption of the post, Katelyn mentioned a quote about fitting in but emphasized the importance of standing out. She added the gold star emoji and then asked her fans which photo of the three they liked the best. She also mentioned her clothing designer and photographer. The post's geotag revealed that the snaps were taken in Tampa Bay, Florida.

In under an hour, the sexy new upload accrued thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Followers of the brunette beauty complimented her hot outfit and insane figure in the comments section.

"You are so gorgeous," one fan wrote.

"You are so pretty and authentic, I love your vibe," another added.

"What a pretty smile!!!!" a third user commented.

"Serving the looks as always Ms. Runck," a fourth fan wrote.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji, including the yellow heart, heart-eyed smiley face, and flame symbol as her admirers said she looked "fire."

Katelyn wore another sexy dress earlier this week when she sported a hot pink casual gown. Her cleavage busted out of the top of the ensemble, giving her fans an eyeful. The upload was quite popular, receiving over 30,000 likes in just 24 hours.

