Sabrina Carpenter Rocks A Flimsy White Top And Hangs Out Of A High Window: 'Hope I Don't Fall'

Sabrina Carpenter proved that she's not afraid of heights in a photo that had many of her 24.4 million Instagram followers promising to catch her.

Sabrina, 21, might be best known for her talent as a singer and actress, but she occasionally stuns her fans by showing off her equally impressive modeling skills. For her latest photoshoot, the former Disney Channel star got a bit daring. She sat on the windowsill of an open window so that her backside slightly stuck out over its edge. She gripped both sides of its frame and leaned back, making her position look even more precarious.

The leafy green branches of a tree curled against the wall right below Sabrina. Numerous tall trees grew around the building where she was photographed, casting dark shade on the paved ground below. She appeared to be on the high second story of the structure. The underside of the roof's eaves could be seen above her head.

She tagged the photography account for her older sister Sarah, identifying her as the person who took the pic. Sarah seemingly had to take the shot from another open window. She captured Sabrina from the side as she turned her head toward the camera.

The "Skin" singer wore a white sleeveless top crafted out of thin fabric with a silk-like sheen. The arm openings were wide, revealing the porcelain skin of her left shoulder, back, and underarm area. She had on a matching skirt, but only a hint of the garment was visible. Her blond hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves that cascaded down her back. Her flawless face had a dewy glow, and her lips were ruby red. She parted her plump pout as she gazed at the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

The photo appeared to be from the same shoot that she did for her "Skin" cover art, which can be viewed here

The Work It star's caption seemed to reference a viral Tyler, the Creator Vine. The video's audio has become a popular TikTok sound.

So far, Sabrina's post has received more than 2 million likes and 6,000 comments. Many of her followers responded to her joking suggestion that she was in danger of falling.

"Please don't I haven't gotten to go to a concert," wrote one fan.

"Nobody: did it hurt when you fell from heaven? Sabrina: no I fell from a window," read another message.

"I fell for you," a third admirer added.

Sabrina remained safely on the ground for a previous photoshoot with her sister. In fact, she got down on the floor to channel Brigitte Bardot in intimate apparel and pantyhose.