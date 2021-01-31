Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Simple Yet Sexy Mini Dress
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 883,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of snaps taken outdoors in which she rocked a simple yet sexy ensemble. The photo was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha was perched on a paved courtyard area outdoors. She was in the shade, but the sunlight shone down on the landscape around her. A few chairs with wrought iron frames and padded seats were visible behind her, as was a cream-colored structure with large circular columns.

Tarsha remained the focal point of the shot, however, and she rocked an ensemble from the brand Oh Polly. She tagged the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her fans were interested in looking up the outfit.

In the first image she squatted down, balancing on the balls of her feet in a pair of strappy shoes with sky-high stiletto heels. The dress she wore was sleeveless, leaving her sculpted shoulders and slender arms on display, and featured a unique scooped neckline with thin straps that extended over her shoulders and a silhouette that dipped in slightly on each side, showing off a bit of extra skin.

The garment was a neutral brown hue, and her bronzed skin glowed as she posed for the shot. The material clung to her curves, stretching over her ample assets and pert posterior before the hem landed just a few inches down her thighs. Plenty of her sculpted stems were exposed in the look.

She added a few accessories, including a bracelet on one wrist and a small Louis Vuitton bag that she clutched in her fingers. She placed one hand on her knee for balance and gazed at the camera, her long blond locks parted in the middle and cascading down her back.

For the second image she turned to face the camera, tugging at the sides of her dress. The garment had seaming that extended across her body, and the frontal view highlighted her hourglass curves to perfection.

Tarsha's followers couldn't get enough, and the post received over 8,700 likes as well as 90 comments within just four hours of going live.

"Pretty as always," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Goddess," another chimed in.

"Wow you look amazing," a third fan remarked, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

"Picture perfect," another follower added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha celebrated Friday rolling around by sharing a snap in which she wore a lacy white lingerie set while perched on the arm of a cream-colored couch.

