January 31, 2021
Shay Mitchell Flashes Cleavage And Flaunts Killer Bod In Tiny White Bikini
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

Actress Shay Mitchell is flaunting her incredible body in a sexy new Instagram snap. The 33-year-old wowed her 29.5 million followers with the new upload, which contained two separate photos of herself enjoying a boat day. The January 31 post was a rare one for Shay, who generally does not share bikini photos to her timeline.

The Pretty Little Liars alum rocked a tiny white two-piece that she sported underneath an oversized striped button-down shirt. The cupped bikini top had a classic design featuring underwire and thick bra straps. The center of the piece had a small V-shaped plunge, which revealed a hint of cleavage. Shay's bottoms were high-waisted and rose several inches above her belly button. Her toned torso was looking slimmer than ever as she stretched out her body for a sexy pose.

Shay's mile-long legs were also a major topic of discussion among her fans below the pic, as her bronzed limbs looked like they went on for days. Her legs appeared extra lengthy thanks to the position of the camera, which snapped the actress from below. She sat on a small chair on the side of a boat and positioned herself against its chrome railings for her poses.

Paired with her look were white oval-shaped sunnies to complement her swimsuit. Shay swept her long dark locks to one side of her head and held her strands back with her hands for both of the snapshots.

In the caption of the post, the You star joked that she was having "boatloads" of fun and added the anchor emoji. In just a few hours, the upload had garnered over 315,000 likes and 550 plus comments. Fans of the actress complimented her enviable physique in the comments section, as well as her fashionable bikini.

"Come thru with dem long legzzzzzzz," one user wrote.

"You're so perfect," another fan added.

"Slay Mitchell does it again," a third follower commented.

"THE HOTTEST WOMAN," a fourth commenter praised.

The comments section also piled up with hundreds of emoji, which included the heart-eyed smiley face, sunglasses, and flame as her fans said she looked "fire."

Earlier this month, Shay shared another post to her timeline in which she participated in the Buss It Challenge. The Netflix star dropped it low in a black bodysuit and was more playful with the viral TikTok trend than serious. Toward the end of the clip, she pulled two silicon booty shapers out of her outfit and pretended that she didn't know the camera was still rolling.

