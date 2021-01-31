Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 31, 2021
Sofia Richie Flaunts Taut Tummy In Bikini Top And Long Skirt
nsfw
Alisan Duran

Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Saturday, January 30, to share a post that delighted her 6.5 million followers. The smoking-hot update showed the American model and fashion designer wearing a skimpy bikini top and matching skirt that showcased her fantastic figure.

Sofia posed outdoors in her sexy outfit. In the photo, she stood against a white wall, basking under the bright sunshine. She posed by leaning on the wall and placing her hands behind her waist. The social media personality popped her left hip to the side and placed her right leg forward with her knee bent. She raised her chin, tilted her head, and closed her eyes as if feeling the warmth of the sun on her skin.

It is also important to note that her flawless complexion appeared glowing in the shot. She was surrounded by trees and small plants, as seen in the shadows behind her.

Sofia flaunted her killer body in a brown bikini top featuring tiny triangle cups that were cut so small that they hardly held her breasts. A closer look at the piece was seen in another Instagram post. The swimwear was made of thick, soft cotton material. However, the cups were fully lined and secured her buxom curves. The plunging neckline displayed a nice look at her cleavage. The garment had thin straps that clung to her neck, highlighting her shoulders and slim arms.

She also sported a matching long skirt made of the same fabric. The waistline sat just below her navel, and it hugged her small torso while accentuating her taut stomach. Several viewers even gushed over her abs. The clothing was formfitting, and it emphasized her hourglass shape.

Sofia parted her highlighted blond hair in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands. The influencer opted to wear several accessories with her sexy outfit, including four necklaces and a couple of bracelets that were mostly seen in the other social media share.

Sofia paired the saucy snap with a short caption wherein she mentioned her thoughts about the warm season. She gave credit to the professional photographer by tagging his page in the picture.

The latest share has been liked 151,000-plus times and received more than 310 comments in less than a day. Many of her eager online supporters and several internet personalities went to the comments section and wrote compliments about her enviable body. Several other admirers praised her beauty. Some others were unable to form words with their thoughts about the pic and instead chimed in with a mix of emoji.

"Fabulous shot of a very beautiful lady," gushed an admirer.

"So gorgeous!!" added another fan.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.