January 31, 2021
'Bold & The Beautiful' Spoilers Video: Heartbroken Carter Asks, 'Am I Really The Man You Want To Marry, Zoe?'
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of February 1 reveal Carter Lawrence (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will finally learn what his fiancée has been up to behind his back. He was ready to set a wedding date with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), but she has been flirting with Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz). Is Carter willing to find out how to salvage their relationship, or will he cut all ties with the model?

A Change Of Plans

On Friday's episode, Zoe rushed to tell Carter the words he has been longing to hear. He has been pushing her to set a wedding date for weeks, but she has been stalling. She wanted to see if what she felt for Zende was real and went to the Forrester mansion to seduce him. However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) caught them and vowed to expose her to his friend.

After swearing that things could change for her and Zende if they made love, Zoe backtracks and claims she still wants to marry Carter. She rushes to see the Forrester COO before Ridge does and the promo shows her making a bold declaration.

"I can't wait to be your wife," Zoe tells Carter. The attorney is smitten with his girlfriend and is bursting with happiness.

https://www.facebook.com/750204531791248/videos/1122660231504008

Ridge Shatters Carter's Dreams

The dressmaker has some bitter news for his friend. The COO is on the brink of making a lifetime commitment to a woman who has been flirting with another.

"I don't think you know Zoe as well as you think you do," Ridge tells Carter. He then presumably reveals the conversation he had heard between Zoe and Zende. The attorney looks on the verge of breaking down as the dressmaker gives him some shocking news.

"The woman you intend to marry was coming on to another guy," Ridge reveals.

A Fierce Confrontation On The Bold and the Beautiful

The clip then cuts to a heartbroken Carter who confronts his fiancée.

"I want to know what's been going on behind my back?" an angry Carter demands. "Am I really the man you want to marry, Zoe?"

Zoe is upset and pleads with her fiancé.

"I want a life with you," she begs with tears in her eyes.

"Please Carter, tell me that you still," Zoe chokes on her tears before carrying on, "You still want that," she asks him.

The Bold and the Beautiful's latest daily spoilers indicate that the attorney will act quickly and decisively. It appears as if Zoe will soon lose her fiancé, and possibly her job before the month is over. As for Zende, he may also find himself in a world of trouble.

