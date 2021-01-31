Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 31, 2021
Daisey O'Donnell Goes Full Smokeshow In A Scanty Bikini At The Beach
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Daisey O'Donnell returned to her Instagram account on January 30 to tantalize her 1 million followers with another look at her incredibly fit figure. In the post, the English model and entrepreneur looked like a total smokeshow at the beach in a mismatched bikini from Meshki that perfectly suited her fit physique.

In the first snapshot, Daisey seemed to be enjoying the warm sunshine, dressed in her sexy two-piece swimsuit. The full-body picture gave a good look at her hourglass physique. The hottie posed on a boardwalk, standing sideways with one leg forward. She spiced things up by tugging at her thong, pulling the straps upward to tease her fans. She tilted her head to the side as she playfully stuck her tongue out at the camera.

Daisey changed her stance in the second image, turning around to showcase her toned backside. She bent her knees as she flashed her perky booty. The babe looked over her shoulder, still sticking her tongue out. The bright sunshine enveloped her flawlessly tanned skin, making it glow.

Daisey flaunted her curves in a sexy bikini that left little to the imagination. The black top boasted tiny triangle cups that seemed to struggle to contain her shapely bust. It also had a plunging neckline that offered a generous view of her décolletage. The tightness of the piece pushed her breasts inward — making her cleavage noticeable. The thin straps that provided support went over her neck and behind her back.

She wore a pair of animal-print bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show an ample amount of skin across her toned midsection. The thin straps clung to her hips, highlighting her flat tummy and abs. The high leg cuts also helped elongate her legs.

Daisey accessorized with a pair of gold earrings, a necklace with a cross pendant, a bracelet, a watch, and several rings. She was also wearing a black New York Yankees cap. Her blond tresses were worn down and styled straight with the ends grazing her shoulders and back.

In the caption, the ODolls co-founder took some lyrics from the famous song called "Don't Worry Be Happy" by Bobby McFerrin. She also made sure to give credit to Meshki by tagging the brand's Instagram page. According to the geotag, she was at the White Beach in Dubai, UAE.

Like many of her shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 57,500 likes and 300-plus comments in less than a day. Countless online supporters dropped compliments and praise, mainly about her enviable body. Some admirers dropped emoji to get their point across as well.

"Omg, your body is unreal," a follower wrote.

"You are so pretty!" gushed another fan.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.