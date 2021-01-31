Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Madison Woolley Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini For Racy Mirror Selfie
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Madison Woolley wowed her fans on Sunday, January 31, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Australian influencer rocked a skimpy black bikini that showcased her killer curves as she posed indoors for a mirror selfie.

In the new post, Madison was dressed in her scanty bathing suit standing in front of a mirror inside her home in Australia. She posed in the middle of the frame, standing with her thighs slightly parted. She tugged at her thong with her right hand as she held her phone with her left hand. The babe angled the mobile device in front of her body as she gazed at the screen and took the selfie.

Madison sported a skimpy bikini top. The triangle-cut cups barely contained her shapely breasts. The plunging neckline and the huge gap between the cups allowed her to expose much of her décolletage, and the snug fit of the garment made her cleavage look prominent. The halter-style straps went over her neck for support while another pair of strings tied around her back. The swimwear also highlighted her shoulders and lean arms.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that were just as revealing. The waistline sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her toned midsection. Viewers also couldn't help but notice her flat stomach and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. Narrow straps made up the waistband and it clung to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips, as well as her thighs. The high leg cuts, on the other hand, left little to the imagination.

Madison left her blond locks loose and parted in the center as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle, tucking a section of hair behind her ears. The model kept her accessories minimal and only wore a pair of dangling earrings.

The 23rd & Madison founder dropped a black heart emoji in the caption as it matched her sexy ensemble. She also revealed that her bikini set came from White Fox Boutique and tagged the brand in both the caption and the picture.

The brand-new social media share earned more than 6,300 likes and upward of 60 comments in just a few hours of being live on the photo-sharing app. Some of her eager online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest eye-popping display, while countless others were speechless and opted to use a combination of emoji.

"You have a perfect figure," a fan wrote, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

"Wow! What a view!" gushed another follower.

"So hot and beautiful," added a third admirer.

