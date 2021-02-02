Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Cheeky Booty & Curvy Thighs In Sheer Skintight Dress With Slits
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Niece Waidhofer tantalized her 3 million Instagram followers over the weekend with her latest offering. The gorgeous model shared a photo and flaunted her voluptuous curves in a skintight dress that did nothing but favors for her body. The pic seemed to spark a frenzy, as fans rushed to engage with her. They have already rewarded her with over 104,000 likes since she posted it on Saturday evening.

The bombshell brunette posed in profile in this particular image. Niece highlighted her scintillating curves by putting one leg in front of the other. The garment's slit revealed her hips, the curve of her voluptuous booty, and her thick thighs.

Niece also held a glass of wine in front of her buxom chest. She thrust her bust forward and the glass drew attention to her ample chest.

The influencer seduced the camera with her provocative gaze. Niece looked sideways at it with widened eyes and slightly pouted her lips.

She rocked a half-sleeved semi-sheer dress that hugged her enviable frame. The textured sparkly knit skimmed over her body, showcasing her hourglass proportions.

The social media star styled her hair in a high ponytail. Her long raven locks tumbled down to rest in the arch of her back. In the front, some strands were left loose and framed her stunning face. Her only visible jewelry was a pair of sparkly drop earrings that added a dramatic touch to her ensemble.

In her caption, Niece showcased her sense of humor by claiming that just like a box of good wine, she got better with coke. Her fans appreciated the sentiment and responded in the comments section. While some referenced her caption with cheeky comebacks, others waxed lyrical about her beauty.

An admirer wanted Niece to clarify her statement about the coke she mentioned.

"Like the white powder kind or the cola kind... asking for a friend," they asked before adding three laughing-with-tears emoji.

Another thought she was the most beautiful woman on earth.

"Niece, you just blow my mind. You are the fairest maiden of all," they gushed.

One follower was a fan of her ensemble.

"That dress is everything sister. You're looking like a million bucks," they raved.

A fourth user believed the influencer had divine powers.

"Queen Niece put her spell on me. You are a goddess!" they gushed, along with flame emoji.

The brunette has been posting some sexy photos to her grid lately. On Saturday, she also shared a titillating snap where she rocked a glitter bra with a plunging neckline. In that photo, she smiled broadly while Venetian blinds cast horizontal stripes across her body.

