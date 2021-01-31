Bri Lauren Steams Up Instagram While Flaunting Her Taut Tummy In Black Cut-Out Bathing Suit

Bri Lauren steamed up her Instagram account while sporting a revealing ensemble in a sexy new video. The blond bombshell flashed her gym-honed figure as she showed off her modeling skills.

In the racy clip, Bri looked hotter than ever as she showed off her figure in a black cut-out bathing suit. The garment featured one long sleeve, while her other arm was bare. The neckline also exposed her ample cleavage.

The swimwear featured an opening on her midsection that flaunted her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. The suit was cut high over her narrow hips, accentuating her long, lean legs. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of black heels that strapped around her ankles.

Bri placed one of her legs on a white plastic chair. She bent her knee and rested one of her hands on the back of the seat as she turned her head and leaned forward. At one point, she placed her hands over her head.

Later, she stood in front of a beige backdrop while she tousled her hair and posed in an array of positions. In the caption, Bri revealed the video was a behind-the-scenes look at a recent photo shoot and directed fans to YouTube to see more.

She parted her long blond hair to the side and styled her locks in voluminous curls that spilled down her back and were pushed over her shoulders.

Bri has amassed more than 627,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn't hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,000 times in just one day. Her admirers also left over 100 remarks about the clip during that time.

"My phone almost caught on fire," one follower wrote.

"You look amazing Bri keep rockin," another gushed.

"That's my girl Beastmode Miss Perfection," a third user declared.

"Wow this is my new favorite video of you. I love your hair it looks so great. That swimsuit is also amazing," praised a fourth admirer.

Bri's fans have grown accustomed to seeing her highlight her curves in her stunning pics. She's often seen sporting racy lingerie, tiny tops, skimpy bikinis, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posted a photo of herself wearing a white crop top and a pair of scanty red panties. That post was also a hit. To date, it's pulled in more than 7,700 likes and over 230 comments.