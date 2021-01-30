Trending Stories
January 30, 2021
Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Sparkling Little Black Dress
nsfw
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram share, buxom bombshell Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million followers with a simple yet sexy snap in which she flaunted her hourglass curves. The photo was taken indoors, and she posed in front of a plain gray wall that provided the perfect backdrop for her sparkling ensemble to shine.

The look she wore was from the brand Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag the label's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The dress had a figure-hugging silhouette, with a neckline that dipped low in the middle, showing off plenty of her cleavage. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, and her sculpted arms remained bare. The piece was constructed from a material that was entirely covered in sequins, adding some impact to the otherwise simple silhouette of the outfit.

The fabric clung to every inch of her hourglass figure, stretching over her ample assets, nipping in at her slim waist, and then hugging her shapely hips. The hem landed just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her sculpted stems on display in the look.

The picture was cropped just an inch or so below the hem, and Larsa posed with both hands resting on her waist in a powerful stance. The only burst of color in the frame came from her fingernails, which were painted a vibrant purple hue.

Her long locks were parted in the middle, and the sleek strands cascaded down her chest. She kept her gaze focused on the camera as she posed, her plump pout slightly pursed as she flaunted her flawless figure.

She paired the shot with a simple caption, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post received over 6,800 likes within just 58 minutes of going live. It also racked up 111 comments from her eager audience in the same time span, as they raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

"Gorgeous my love," one fan wrote.

"So beautiful," another follower chimed in, including a trio of heart emoji in the comment.

"Stunning as usual," a third fan remarked, followed by a flame emoji.

"Hips don't lie," another follower commented, captivated by Larsa's hourglass figure.

The steamy picture wasn't the first sparkling look from Oh Polly that Larsa has shared today. Earlier, as The Inquisitr reported, she thrilled her audience with a shot taken by her son Preston Pippen outdoors in which she wore a bejewelled purple top paired with skintight black leather pants for a bold outfit.

