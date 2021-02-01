Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Bond Girl Jane Seymour, 69, Sizzles In A Blue Swimsuit While Twirling On The Beach
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Jane Seymour radiated joy and beauty in a video that she shared on her Instagram page. The stunning 69-year-old actress flaunted her fantastic figure in a swimsuit while spinning around in the sand.

Jane's good looks helped her land her breakout role as Bond girl Solitaire in the 1973 film Live and Let Die, and her seaside footage proved that she's shining as brightly as ever nearly five decades later. While she's just days away from turning 70, she had her followers gushing over how great she looked.

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star stunned in a bright blue bathing suit. The vibrant color suited her vivacious spirit. The chic one-piece had a plunging V-neck that showcased her smooth décolletage. The front was ruched for a flattering fit, while the back scooped down low to expose a lot of skin. The mid-cut leg openings allowed Jane to display her toned stems to their best advantage.

Jane styled her swimwear like a pro. She shielded her face from the sun by sporting a lavender sunhat with a wide brim. In each hand, she held the corner of a diaphanous sarong that featured a tie-dye print in green, yellow, blue, and pink.

Jane's famous red mane shone in the sunlight. She wore her long hair styled straight and brushed back behind her shoulders.

As per her geotag, her video was filmed in Malibu, California. She stood in the reflective wet sand on the beach. Craggy rocks jutted out from the water behind her, and waves crashed against them as they rolled in.

Jane held her wrap out behind her with her arms outstretched. The gauzy garment fluttered in the wind, which appeared to be blowing rather hard. She flashed her brilliant smile as she got up on her tiptoes and began taking tiny steps in the sand. She then twirled around, providing a peek at the back of her swimsuit. She whipped the sarong around her neck as the clip concluded.

In her caption, Jane teased a forthcoming "big reveal" that was related to her "Wrapped In Love JS" hashtag. In the comments section, her followers expressed excitement over the mystery endeavor and amazement over how incredible the ageless beauty looked.

"Wow, still absolutely gorgeous," one message read.

"You're so beautiful," another admirer added.

"Miss wings. You look like a teen," actress Roma Downey wrote.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Jane has also wowed her fans by showing off her youthful flexibility. Another recent photo featured the active actress stretching in a sports bra and a pair of leggings.

