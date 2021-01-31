Laci Kay Somers Flashes Her Peachy Posterior In Sparkling New Reel

Model and social media siren Laci Kay Somers updated her Instagram profile for the first time in several days on Saturday. While her 11 million-plus followers on the platform are often faced with extended time between her infrequent posts, her latest offering was absolutely worth the wait. However, it has since been removed.

In the now-deleted sexy video share, Somers was shown playing with her lengthy, platinum blond locks and smiling for the camera while shaking her booty in a minuscule miniskirt. She brought further sizzle to the presentation by adding a fun filter that made her shapely physique sparkle and shine while she wiggled about.

The titillating 29-year-old used the caption to direct her followers to her website, which offers a myriad of ways in which they can follow her exploits. However, the short clip clearly sufficed in getting them all riled up.

Just 30 minutes after it went live, the full-motion update had already accrued well over 50,000 views. Somers' fans weren't shy about expressing their admiration in other ways, either, as they inundated the comments section with compliments.

"My love, my one and only," wrote one awe-struck admirer. "Precious, precious."

"Professional tease huh?" a second user quipped. "lol YOU ARE GOOD!"

"Does heaven know they are missing their #1 angel @lacikaysomers," joked a third follower.

"I see you Laci Kay! Looking real good in that skirt!" a fourth fan praised.

Somers was shot from the side in the spicy reel, which showed her posing suggestively in front of a glass shower enclosure. The camera remained stationary as she gyrated her midsection and gazed into its lens with her wide, piercing eyes. All the while, she manipulated her mouth, pursing her full lips, smiling and even sticking her tongue out impishly before biting down on it.

The Playboy alum was sporting a hooded black jacket with long sleeves and a high hemline that left her sides and belly bare in the shot. At her front, the garment fit snugly against her ample bosom, accentuating its shapely nature.

Her midsection was cloaked by her pleated plaid miniskirt, which was blue with flourishes of red, white and navy. However, the skirt was almost comically small; it failed spectacularly in keeping her peachy posterior covered as she moved it from side to side in a seductive fashion.

This is hardly the first time Somers has showed off her body on social media. Earlier this month, Somers brought the heat with a sultry snap that found her flaunting her cleavage in a tiny tube top and sweat pants. To date, the post has racked up well over 150,000 likes.