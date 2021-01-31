Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
'Cobra Kai' Star Peyton List Flashes Underboob In Crop Top
nsfw
Amanda Lynne

Peyton List served up a seriously sexy look for her most recent Instagram upload over the weekend. The actress, who currently stars as Tory Nichols on The Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai, stunned as she rocked an attention-grabbing style.

In the sultry snap, Peyton opted for a light purple suit. The crop top boasted long sleeves and metal buttons that fastened in the front. It also boasted pearl embellishments and a collar, as well as a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The shirt also gave fans a small peek at her underboob.

She added a pair of matching pants to the look. The bottoms were high-waisted and wrapped snugly around her slim midsection. The garment hugged her narrow hips and accentuated her taut tummy and killer abs in the process.

Peyton stood in front of a painted wall for the shot. She had her body turned to the side slightly as she arched her back and pushed her chest forward. Her shoulders were pulled back and she shifted her weight to the side. Both of her hands were tucked into her pockets as she tilted her head a bit and gave a steamy stare into the camera. In the caption, she revealed that the pic was taken for Fault Magazine.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and brushed over both of her shoulders lightly.

Peyton's over 17.5 million followers seemed to fall in love with the snap and showed their support by clicking the like button more than 811,000 times within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 2,700 remarks during that time.

"Work it girl," one follower stated.

"Pretty perfect purple passion Princess," another wrote.

"Yasss queen!!!!" a third social media user gushed.

"Really nice pic," a fourth person commented.

The actress doesn't seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her gym-honed curves in her online snaps. She's often seen posing in skimpy tops, clingy dresses, tight bottoms, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Peyton recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a teeny black bikini as she did yoga with her adorable dog and soaked up some sunlight. That post also proved to be a big hit among her adoring fans. It's racked up more than 880,000 likes and over 1,700 comments thus far.

