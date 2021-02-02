Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Laurence Bédard Tugs On Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Saturday, January 30, Canadian model Laurence Bédard started off the weekend by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing outside in front of what appears to be a wooden pier. She wore a white bikini adorned with an animal-print pattern that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece, which was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, featured a halterneck top with front-tie detailing and a pair of high-cut bottoms. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection.

The brunette bombshell wore her short hair down in a slightly off-centered part. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted a flattering off-white color that beautifully complemented her tan skin.

For the photo, Laurence faced forward and stood with her shoulders back. She tugged on her bikini bottoms while focusing her attention on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be referring to the pattern of her bikini. She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The tantalizing picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Quite a few of Laurence's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"The hottest picture I've seen you in lots of love," one fan wrote, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Absolutely gorgeous and extremely sexy. Awesome artwork," a different devotee added.

"Love the suit and of course you make it look spectacular cause [you're] so gorgeous," another admirer remarked, along with numerous fire, red heart, and sign-of-the-horns emoji.

"Hey beautiful that looks stunning on you," a fourth social media user chimed in.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Laurence has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts feature her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures in which she wore a black lingerie set. That provocative post has been liked over 120,000 times and has gotten well over a thousand comments since it was shared.

