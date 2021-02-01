Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 1, 2021
Sierra Skye Looks Smoking Hot In A Sultry Red Bikini: 'Sweet As Can Be'
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond beauty Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a sexy red bikini. The photo was captured in a kitchen, with a sleek stainless steel refrigerator directly behind her and white cabinetry as well as built-in appliances visible to her right.

The bikini top she wore had ruffled trim along the top and bottom of the cups, adding a feminine twist to the ensemble. The neckline dipped in the middle, showing off a hint of cleavage, and a thin set of strings extended from each cup and tied in the middle. The strings draped down over her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her chest.

Thin straps extended from the corners of the cups around her neck, securing the garment. The vibrant red hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and the piece appeared to have a subtle print on it that drew the eye toward her curves.

She paired the unique top with simple, yet sexy bottoms, which consisted of little more than a tiny triangle of fabric paired with thin straps. The bottoms were a high-cut style, with the strings tied near her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass shape.

She placed one hand on a nearby surface and positioned the other over one of her breasts for a sultry vibe. She also added a few accessories to finish off the look, including two delicate rings, a bracelet, and some hoop earrings.

Despite being indoors, she also wore a pair of statement sunglasses. Her blond locks were pulled up in a ponytail with some wavy texture, and a few strands remained loose to frame her features. She posed with one hip cocked slightly to the side -- a pose that highlighted her shapely lower body.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 37,300 likes within three hours of going live, as well as 287 comments in the same time span.

"My precious princess," one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

"Tiny waist, pretty face," a second person chimed in.

"Ooo you are very sexy," a third fan remarked, including a heart-eyes emoji in the compliment.

"The figure on you," yet another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared another sultry post that was captured while she was in the kitchen. She stood in front of a partially open refrigerator while wearing a pink satin dress that was nearly backless, with just a few straps crisscrossing her back. In the short clip, she swung her ponytail before swaying her hips gently from side to side.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.