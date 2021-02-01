Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 1, 2021
Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Sexy Floral Mini Dress: 'Sweet Thing'
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Hannah Palmer delighted her 1.7 million followers with a quartet of shots in which she rocked a sweet, yet sexy ensemble. The look was from the online retailer Revolve, and Hannah tagged the company's Instagram page in the post. She also tagged the other brands behind the pieces she was wearing -- Lovers and Friends as well as superdown.

In the first image, Hannah was perched on an expanse of lush green grass beside a sidewalk. A fence with several trees was visible in the background, although the focal point of the shot remained Hannah's flawless features and tantalizing figure.

She showcased her curves in a simple mini dress crafted from a material with a delicate floral print. The garment had a low-cut neckline that highlighted her cleavage, and super-thin straps that extended over her shoulders. The garment hugged her figure without clinging too tightly, and the hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her sculpted stems on full display. The pale tones of the print also looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

She layered a soft blue cardigan over top of the look, and kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace and crisp white sneakers paired with socks. She had her legs crossed as she posed for the snap, resting one hand on the grass behind her while the other was positioned on her knee. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style and she gazed at the camera, a soft smile playing across her plump lips.

For the second share, Hannah had her eyes closed as she soaked up the sunshine. She swept her blond locks away from her face, and the move exposed a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

She switched it up for the final two slides, turning around and standing up so that every inch of her sculpted stems was on display.

Her fans absolutely loved the sexy images, and the post racked up over 19,700 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 305 comments from her viewers.

"Absolutely breathtaking," one fan wrote, followed by two heart-eyes emoji.

"Gorgeous," a second person added simply.

"Fantastic series of shots of a very beautiful lady," a third follower remarked.

"More photos wearing sundresses please!" yet another commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah took to Instagram with a sportier outfit. She showcased her fit physique in a striped sports bra and matching bicycle shorts, both pieces clinging to her curves as she stood on a paved road out in nature.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.