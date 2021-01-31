Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
Georgina Mazzeo Flashes Ample Underboob In A Sexy Strapless Charcoal Bikini
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Instagram sensation Georgina Mazzeo showed serious skin in her January 30 upload. The Venezuelan bombshell wowed her 2.8 million followers with the new post wherein she rocked a strapless bikini that flashed some of her best assets.

In the new photo, Georgina posed outside and leaned against the stucco wall of a beautiful home. She wore a charcoal-colored two-piece that had a unique design. Her strapless top had a small silver ring at the center of her chest and had cutouts on the side just under her arms. The tiny top wasn't large enough to contain the model's chest, which resulted in an ample amount of underboob popping out from the suit.

Her bikini bottoms were high-waisted and covered up her bellybutton. The sides were sealed together by lengthy strings that were tied into bows while the bottoms of the strings were sealed off with gold caps. Georgina paired the swimsuit with a thin bracelet, which she wore on her left wrist. She also sported simple heart earrings that matched her bathing suit.

Georgina wore her long dark locks down and straight, with a slight curl at her tips. She stared into the camera with a blank face and parted her lips just slightly.

In the caption of the post, Georgina told her followers to stay safe and happy and added the blushing emoji. In just a few hours, the upload garnered over 92,000 likes and 1,100 plus comments. Fans of the influencer complimented her sexy swimsuit and hot physique.

"You are too much," one fan wrote.

"Stunning look as always," a second added.

"You look like a literal angel," a third fan praised.

"I hated anything high-waisted until now. You've officially converted me," a fourth user wrote.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, pink heart, and flame symbol.

Hot swimsuit posts have been all the rage for Georgina, who has been showing off her figure on a regular basis. The model's timeline is full of sultry bikini shots, with each one hotter than the last. Yesterday she dazzled her fans when she sported a leopard print two-piece that revealed a decent amount of cleavage. She flaunted her curves in a video for Bang Energy drink as she walked along the beach. In her caption, she said she had summer on her mind and soaked in the sun on a gorgeous day. The video was watched over 340,000 times and had 700 plus comments.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.