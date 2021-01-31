Trending Stories
January 31, 2021
George W. Bush Is Jumping Into 'Republican Civil War' Against Trump Loyalists, Report Claims
Donald Trump
Nathan Francis

Former President George W. Bush is jumping into the brewing civil war among Republicans loyal to former President Donald Trump and those trying to turn the page, a new report claims.

The Palmer Report, a political news site run by Bill Palmer, claimed that there was a struggle emerging within the GOP among those still holding loyalty to Trump and others who have vowed to hold him responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

"The war is between House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, a Trump loyalist who is in over his head and has no idea what to do now that Trump has been removed from the equation, and would-be House Republican leader Liz Cheney, who is a far right corrupt conservative but at least wants to move the party beyond Trump," the outlet noted.

Cheney was one of the most prominent Republicans to speak out against Trump, releasing a statement holding him responsible for his actions leading up to the attack. Trump had spoken to thousands of supporters at a rally close to the U.S. Capitol, repeating unfounded claims that the election had been stolen from him and encouraging them to march to the Capitol and show strength. He told them that he would be marching with him but instead returned to the White House where he reportedly watched in excitement as his supporters surrounded the building and broke in, attacking police officers and some allegedly searching for lawmakers.

George W. Bush appears at Joe Biden's inauguration.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

As Politico reported, Cheney released a statement pinning the blame on Trump, saying that he "summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack." She later voted in favor of his impeachment, joining with nine other members of the GOP in doing so.

As the Palmer Report noted, Cheney has faced pushback from many of the Trump loyalists, including McCarthy. But the brewing civil war has attracted another former president, the outlet claimed. On Friday, Bush leaked plans that he was going to call his former vice president, Dick Cheney, to think him for the service of his daughter, Liz Cheney.

"Bush is pretty clearly publicly throwing his weight behind Liz Cheney in her attempt at wresting control of the Republican House away from Kevin McCarthy," the outlet reported.

Trump will now face his second impeachment trial, with the proceedings set to start later in February. A number of Republicans have indicated that they could be open to voting to convict, though none have revealed their intentions.

