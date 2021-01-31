Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 31, 2021
Nicole Scherzinger Teases Followers In A Silk Robe: 'Just For You'
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

Nicole Scherzinger shared a sexy new snap to her Instagram timeline on January 30. The Masked Singer panelist wowed her 4.7 million followers with the new photo in which she posed in a gold and black silk robe while gazing into the camera.

The brunette beauty was snapped from the side as she sat down on a couch. The robe had large flowing sleeves that were hemmed just below her elbows. The trim of the piece had a thick black band that ran all around the garb. The robe was slightly open at her legs, letting one of her knees pop through to flash a little bit of skin.

Nicole tilted her head back, letting her long dark locks cascade down her back. She held back some of her loose waves by holding one of her hands at her crown, with her other hand propping herself up on the couch. The "Don't Cha" singer stared into the camera with a slight grin, with her strong jawline appearing very pronounced.

Behind the Pussycat Dolls leader was a large TV that hung on a wall and a bed just to the left. The upload's geotag revealed that she was in Los Angeles, meaning she was back home after a lengthy vacation in Turks and Caicos.

In the caption of the post, Nicole wrote "just for you" and added the white dove emoji. In under an hour, the sexy new post brought in over 15,000 likes and 275 comments. Fans of the singer complimented her beauty in the comments section, while also inquiring as to who she might be talking about in the caption.

"Just what I needed," one fan wrote.

"Well thank you Ms. Scherzinger," a second added.

"You are literally glowing in this photo," a third follower commented.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji, including the heart-eyed smiley face, white heart, and the crown as her supporters called her a "queen."

Earlier this week, Nicole wowed her followers when she posed in a skimpy bikini on a white sandy beach. The bronzed beauty sported a purple thong bikini as she sprawled out in the surf. She stretched as far as she could, with her arms high above her hands as she was splashed with water. She shared two other photos that were quite similar as she contorted her body into different poses. She flashed her bare bum to the camera and kept her head down, never making eye contact with her followers.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.