January 31, 2021
Jojo Babie Flaunts Her Ample Assets In High-Waisted Leggings
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Buxom bombshell Jojo Babie has never been shy about flaunting her ample assets on Instagram. As such, it should come as no surprise that she returned to the platform on Saturday afternoon with a sexy snapshot that put her bountiful booty and pear-shaped figure on full display for her 10.3 million followers.

In the photo update, Babie was snapped from the rear as she posed on an outdoor, concrete stairway in a pair of high-waisted leggings that practically melded to her shapely lower half.

The voluptuous 32-year-old — who refers to herself as "Your Favorite Asian Girl" in her profile — captioned the share by wishing her fans and followers a "Happy Saturday." She also asked them how they were enjoying the day so far. If the measurable response to the update was any indication, her provocative posing had put them well on their way toward doing have a good day.

"Better now since I got to see your gorgeous butt!!" answered one fan of her peachy posterior.

"Doing great now that I see you," a second supporter concurred.

"Absolutely gorgeous," declared a third devotee.

"Love the view [heart-eye emoji]."
"Baby I hate to see you go, but I love to watch you walk away," confessed a fourth follower.

As of this writing, nearly 600 replies had been left in the comments section by her army of admirers. Moreover, Babie's sultry snap had racked up more than 25,000 double-taps.

The camera was positioned below Babie as she posed with one leg straight and standing firm while the other was bent at the knee so she could lift her foot up to the next step. Consequently, the sharp curves and sheer size of her delectable derriere were emphasized in the shot.

Although her back was facing the device that documented her, Babie had turned her head and was peering into the lens from over her left shoulder. In the meantime, her bleached blond mane flowed impressively down her back, nearly extending to her cheeky assets at its ends.

Beneath her golden-colored locks, she appeared to be wearing a mauve-hued sports bra or top with black trim and ultra-thin straps. Her backside and thick thighs, meanwhile, were covered by the aforementioned leggings, which were navy blue in color.

Babie completed the provocative presentation by sporting a suggestive facial expression as she looked toward the camera.

Earlier this month, Babie ignited her tempting timeline with a stunning mirrored selfie that showed her striking a pose in a black cut-out lingerie set. It was a post that went on to amass more than 90,000 likes.

