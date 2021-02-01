Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Abby Rao Flaunts Incredible Curves In Unbuttoned Shirt Dress
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Saturday, January 30, social media sensation and model Abby Rao shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 23-year-old posing in what appeared to be an elevator with tiled flooring. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a plaid shirt dress from the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing. The garment was partially unbuttoned, allowing fans to get a good view of her ample cleavage. The dress also put her lean legs on display. Abby piled on the accessories, sporting a sparkling choker necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, numerous rings, and strappy black sandals.

For the casual photo shoot, the bombshell styled her long locks in a low ponytail with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She also sported both a manicure and a pedicure.

In the first image, Abby squatted with her legs spread. She placed one of her hands on her knee and gazed directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by holding onto the handle that was connected to the wall. The model turned her head and looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, Abby advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Quite a few of Abby's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"So beautiful and amazing," one fan wrote, adding both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Heyyy you're beautiful," a different devotee added, along with a star-eye emoji.

"Wow I love your outfit," another admirer remarked.

"So pretty," a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Abby has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts feature her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures in which she wore a plunging satin corset top and skintight bottoms. That post has been liked over 200,000 times and has gotten dozens of likes since it was shared.

